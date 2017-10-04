DUQUOIN, IL – Illinois State Police District 13 / 22 Commander, Lieutenant Michael Alvey, announced today activity and enforcement figures for the month of September. Troopers in District 13, which includes 7 Counties, answered 249 calls for service and initiated 3,352 incidents in the field during the month.



In addition, enforcement figures totaled 1,001 citations and 1,576 written warnings, including 463 speeding citations, 6 DUIs, 63 seatbelt citations, 9 child restraint citations, 474 written warnings for speeding, and 17 criminal arrests. Troopers also assisted 218 motorists, conducted 1,135 Motor Carrier Inspections, and investigated 105 traffic crashes. There were 4 fatal traffic crashes in District 13 during September.

Article continues after sponsor message



During the month, 620 citations and 632 written warnings were issued for “Fatal Four” violations. These violations are most associated with fatal traffic crashes and include Speeding, DUI, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, and Distracted Driving.

More like this: