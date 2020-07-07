DuQuoin, IL- Illinois State Police District 13 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, has

announced District 13 enforcement figures and activity for the month of June. Illinois

State Police District 13 Troopers issued 727 total citations and 1,902 written warnings.

Speed violations accounted for 284 citations and 569 written warnings. Occupant

restraint violations resulted in 109 citations. Ten child restraint citations were also

issued. There were 8 arrests for driving under the influence.

Troopers investigated 74 traffic crashes. Of those crashes, seven people succumbed to

injuries.

There were 648 motor carrier safety inspections conducted, resulting in 38 drivers and/

or vehicles being placed out of service.

Two hundred sixteen motorists were assisted, and troopers conducted 68 safety checks

of public areas.

District 13 serves Jackson, Williamson, Perry, Franklin, Washington, Jefferson, and

Randolph counties.

