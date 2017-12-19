COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 confirmed Tuesday morning that Pauline McKinney, 62, of Livingston, died at 6:34 p.m. Monday at Saint Louis University Hospital from injuries suffered in an Interstate-55 crash on Friday.

McKinney was one of those airlifted from the scene to St. Louis hospitals. The desk sergeant also reported the other two airlifted to St. Louis hospitals are in “serious” condition as of Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The State Police reported Friday night that the semi-truck driver looked down to take a drink of tea when the crash occurred that ultimately involved 10 vehicles at I-55 and Illinois 143. The crash was just one in a series of recent tragic crashes in that vicinity on Interstate-55 near Edwardsville.

More like this:

Motorcycle Collision Causes Major Injuries In Unincorporated Brighton
Sep 18, 2025
Officer Malik Baker Dies in East St Louis Car Accident, Another St. Louis Officer Dies After Cancer Battle
Sep 17, 2025
James Roach Faces Murder Charges For 2024 St. Louis Shooting Of O'Fallon, Illinois Hockey Player Colin Brown
4 days ago
Madison County Coroner Identifies Two Crash Victims In Pontoon Beach
Today
St. Clair County: Ramp Closure from Northbound IL 3 to Poplar Street Bridge September 23-24
Sep 22, 2025

 