COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Mark Doiron, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in St. Clair and Madison counties during the month of November.

These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on the fatal four violations, which contribute most often to traffic crashes and fatalities: - Driving Under the Influence (DUI); - Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; - Speeding; and, - Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois.

Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes. Nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

