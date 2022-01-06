DUPO – The Illinois State Police announced Thursday morning that on Jan 5, 2022, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 is conducting a death investigation as a result of a recovered body near Interstate 255 northbound at milepost 8 in St. Clair County.

ISP said the investigation is open, ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 6 Agents at (618) 571-4124 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

