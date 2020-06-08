CHICAGO - On June 7, 2020, at approximately 1:23 a.m., two Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) maintenance trucks were struck while assisting the Illinois State Police (ISP) with ramp closures on Interstate 94 northbound near 31st Street (Chinatown Feeder).

On the above date and time, seven IDOT maintenance trucks and one fully marked ISP squad car were positioned stationary, with emergency lights activated, blocking the lanes of Interstate 94 northbound express lanes exit ramp to the Chinatown Feeder. At approximately 1:23 a.m., a 2009 black Chevrolet traveling northbound on Interstate 94, failed to yield right of way to the stationary emergency vehicles and struck the rear of two IDOT maintenance trucks.

Both IDOT maintenance truck operators were inside of the trucks when they were struck. One of the IDOT maintenance truck operators, a male in his 50s, did not sustain any injuries. The other IDOT maintenance truck operator, also a male in his 50s, was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the black Chevrolet, Joseph E. Mcclendon-Brough, a 20-year old male of Gary, IN, was transported to a local area hospital for non-life threating injuries. Mcclendon-Brough was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device, improper passing emergency vehicle, improper passing emergency vehicle causing injury to another, and improper passing emergency vehicle causing property damage to another.

The ISP would like to remind the public driving while distracted is dangerous and could end in a tragedy. Additionally, it is imperative to follow Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.

