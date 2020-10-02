Ullin, IL – On October 1, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 Patrol was advised of an armed robbery which had just occurred at the Casey’s General Store located at 306 N. 1st Street, Vienna, IL. Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Vienna Police Department, and ISP Troopers arrived within minutes, locating the suspect vehicle nearby. A short pursuit ensued as the suspects fled the scene, ending at U.S. Route 45 near Roosevelt Loop, north of Vienna.

Law enforcement officers took Robert R. Sanders, a 49-year-old male of Owensboro, KY, and Deangela G. Lindsey, a 39-year-old female of Coleman, AL into custody without incident. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 was requested to assist in the investigation. ISP DCI Agents discovered the suspects had stolen a vehicle in Owensboro, KY several days ago, and had been in the Massac County, IL area leading up to the robbery in Vienna.

While the investigation continues and additional charges are expected, both Sanders and Lindsey are being held in the Massac County jail awaiting bond hearings. Sanders is being held on a charge of Armed Robbery and Lindsey is being held on a charge of Robbery.

The investigation being led by ISP DCI Zone 7 into this series of events is open and on-going. Anyone with additional information is asked to call ISP DuQuoin Communications Center at (618) 542-2171 Extension 1207. No additional information is being released at this time.

