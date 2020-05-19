Des Plaines, IL- On May 18, 2020, at approximately 2:50 a.m., an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) maintenance truck was struck while assisting Illinois State Police (ISP) during a separate crash incident on Interstate 94 northbound near 87th Street.

On the above date at approximately 2:04 a.m., District Chicago Troopers responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Interstate 94 northbound at 87th Street. An IDOT truck arrived on scene shortly after to assist the ISP with scene safety. The IDOT maintenance truck was positioned in the lane of traffic on Interstate 94 south of the crash location with its emergency lights activated. At approximately 2:50 a.m., a white Buick traveling northbound on Interstate 94, failed to yield right of way to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear of the IDOT maintenance truck.

The driver of the IDOT maintenance truck, a male in his 50s, was inside of the truck when it was struck and did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the white Buick, Jamar C. Williams, a 39 year old male of Chicago, IL, was transported to a local area hospital for non-life threating injuries where he remains for treatment. Williams was charged for Driving under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Scott’s Law, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and was released on an I-bond. No booking photo is available at this time.

The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.

