DuQuoin, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 Commander Captain Casey Faro
announced personnel will conduct two Roadside Safety Checks(RSC) in Williamson County during the month of August.


The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working these details
will be watchful for drivers who are driving distracted, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, not wearing seat belts, transporting open alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, and other violations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alcohol impairment is a significant factor in over 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety

More like this:

Edwardsville Police Join Statewide Effort Against Impaired Driving
6 days ago
Maryville Police Join 200 Agencies in Holiday Traffic Safety Effort
Today
State Police To Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement In Madison, St. Clair Counties
Jun 9, 2025
Edwardsville Police Department Targets Speeding as Part of Statewide Campaign
Jul 7, 2025
Road Safety & Fairness Act Passes General Assembly, Heads to Governor’s Desk
May 24, 2025

 