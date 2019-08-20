Springfield, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly announces the appointment of Captain Margaret McGreal to Lieutenant Colonel of the Division of Operations, Operational Services Command, effective August 16, 2019.

Lieutenant Colonel McGreal began her career with the ISP in 1997 and was assigned to District Chicago Patrol upon her graduation from the Academy. Lieutenant Colonel McGreal remained in District Chicago for the majority of her career, most recently serving as the Commander.

“Lieutenant Colonel Margaret McGreal’s 22 years of dedicated service to the Illinois State Police have undoubtedly prepared her for her new well-earned leadership role. Her knowledge, experience, and her passion for advancing the ISP’s mission of providing public safety make her an asset to the Department,” stated ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly.

