ULLIN– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 Commander, Captain Michael Alvey, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Massac County during February. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.

The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly:

- Driving Under the Influence (DUI);

- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use;

- Speeding;

- Distracted Driving; and,

- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

