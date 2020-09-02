Springfield, IL — Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the results of the statewide Saturation Saturday campaign, which took place Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Saturation Saturday is a statewide initiative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to raise awareness on the dangers of drunk and drugged driving, and increase enforcement to remove and arrest individuals driving under the influence. Troopers across the state joined county and local law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement during the evening hours of August 29 and early morning hours of August 30.

During the 10-hour enforcement period, ISP Troopers arrested and removed twenty-six (26), intoxicated drivers, from Illinois roadways. Troopers also made sixty-eight (68) arrests for other offenses including open alcohol, possession of drugs, and warrants.

“I am incredibly proud of our Troopers for taking a proactive approach to roadway safety through this partnership with MADD and local police departments. Their hard work and dedication to saving lives by removing impaired drivers from Illinois roadways is extremely commendable and shows they care,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Every day our Troopers are dedicated to making our roadways safer, but they can’t do it alone. We need everyone on our roadways to make good choices, such as designating a driver or reporting possible drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1,” added Director Kelly.

The ISP wants to remind motorists to obey all traffic laws and avoid the “Fatal 4 Violations;” DUI, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.

