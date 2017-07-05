FARMER CITY - The Illinois State Police have released the memorial service details for fallen Illinois State Trooper, Ryan Albin.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, with Law Enforcement walk-through beginning at 5 p.m. at Blue Ridge High School, 411 North John St. in Farmer City.

Trooper Albin's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Blue Ridge High School. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Bellflower Cemetery, N. 3850 East Road, approximately 1.6 miles north of Bellflower, Illinois.

Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin was killed in the line of duty on June 28, 2017, while traveling on I-74 westbound near Farmer City when his vehicle collided with a box truck as both vehicles entered a construction zone.

Trooper Albin joined the ISP in 2006 and was currently assigned to District 6 in Pontiac as a canine officer. His canine partner, Biko, was also in the vehicle but sustained minor injuries.

Trooper Ryan Albin is survived by his parents, two sisters, six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son.

