Springfield, Illinois – Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz announces statewide activity results from the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Thanksgiving holiday travel period began on November 22 and ran through November 26.

ISP officers were busy during the holiday weekend as they worked to help stranded motorists, investigate crashes, and enforce the rules of the road. The ISP handled 9,609 incidents during the busy travel period. The incidents resulted in the following: Traffic Stops - 6,972

Total Citations Issued – 5,684

Speeding Citations – 3,429

Seatbelt Citations – 440

Distracted Driving Citations – 81

DUI Arrests - 89

Warnings Issued – 4,461

Commercial Vehicle Inspections – 765

Motorists Assisted - 794

Crashes Investigated - 505

Illinois roadways experienced one less fatality in 2017 than in 2016. There were 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

