ISP Troopers Issue Over 560 Distracted Driving Citations

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois State Police (ISP) Troopers across the state participated in Distracted Driving Awareness Week from April 21-27, 2019. During this enforcement campaign Troopers gave special attention to distracted driving, while still enforcing other traffic violations. A press conference was held at the Elgin Police Department on April 16, 2019, to kick off the campaign.

During the enforcement period, ISP Troopers issued 569 distracted driving citations, 5,702 citations for other traffic violations, and 6,763 written warnings. ISP Safety Education Officers (SEOs) provided over 250 hours of Distracted Driving presentations to schools and community groups throughout the state.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Illinois State Police (ISP) has identified distracted driving as one of the major contributors to traffic crashes statewide. Along with DUI, Speeding and Occupant Restraint, we are committed to identifying and stopping drivers who make these poor choices on our roadways,” stated Acting Director Brendan Kelly. He continued, “However, there are many distractions from within a vehicle that are not against the law. That’s why the ISP considers a change in driver behavior through a strong educational component so critical to our overall mission of making our roadways safer. We ask every driver to join us in our fight against these poor choices and to help us promote a culture of safe driving in Illinois.”

The use of cellular telephones for all drivers, regardless of age, while operating a vehicle in a school zone or construction zone is prohibited. In addition, the use of any other electronic device, to text, e-mail, compose, read or send electronic messages or access internet sites while driving a motor vehicle is prohibited. Violating Illinois’ texting law can be costly. A first violation for this offense is $120 and can increase with multiple violations or when a violation occurs in a work or school zone.

Texting and driving is a choice that requires motorists to take their eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, and mind off the task of driving. The ISP asks all motorists to “Drop it and Drive,” and focus on the task at hand.

More like this: