PEORIA - Illinois State Police (ISP) Troopers partnered with the Peoria Police Department in the arrest of multiple suspects while conducting an Anti-Violence Detail. The detail included 60 officers from the ISP District 6, ISP District 8, ISP District 9, ISP Criminal Patrol, ISP Air Operations (AO), ISP Support Services Command (SSC), Peoria Metropolitan Enforcement Group (PMEG), ISP Zone 4 investigations, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), and the Peoria Police Department (PPD).

On Jan. 5, 2021, at approximately 1:12 p.m., a reported stolen vehicle was observed by officers participating in the detail. At that time, the vehicle fled from the area, but was able to be tracked by ISP AO. ISP AO was able to lead officers to the location of the vehicle. Officers observed three fleeing juvenile suspects and after a brief foot pursuit, all three suspects were placed into custody and arrested for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. All three male juvenile suspects were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

At approximately 2:21 p.m., a second previously reported stolen vehicle was observed by other officers participating in the detail area in Peoria. This vehicle was also able to be tracked by ISP AO. ISP AO observed the vehicle stop and the driver exit the vehicle then walk into a nearby residence. Officers participating in the detail were able to arrive on scene and after a brief standoff at the residence, the officers were able to facilitate a peaceful surrender. The driver had a previous outstanding warrant for Fleeing and Eluding and was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police in conjunction with the Peoria Police Department conducted over 50 traffic stops resulting in 2 citations, 22 warnings, 6 arrests of wanted subjects, 4 criminal arrests, 2 fleeing vehicles, and 2 recovered stolen vehicles.

“Although the Illinois State Police has a strict pursuit policy, we possess substantial resources able to help identify, apprehend, and convict individuals who flee,” said ISP District 8 Commander Lieutenant Tim Sweeney. “The Illinois State Police will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use all resources available to protect our community.”

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: