Chicago, IL- Illinois State Police (ISP) and Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) officials announce the arrest ofVincenzo Dublino, a forty-five (45) year old man of Oak Brook, Illinois (DuPage County), who was arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Theft and one count of Forgery.

In 2017, Illinois Gaming Board Agents received information alleging Dublino was knowingly taking United States Currency from Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC (Accel), an Illinois licensed video gaming terminal operator, by submitting fraudulent documentation for reimbursement. After receiving this information, a thorough investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Illinois Gaming Board Agents arrested Dublino at his residence without incident. Dublino was arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Theft and one count of Forgery. Dublino was lodged at the DuPage County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Dublino is a licensed video gaming terminal handler for Accel, and he is also an Accel sales agent. The Gaming Board voted on December 12, 2018, to order Accel to disassociate from Dublino and to issue a disciplinary complaint to revoke Dublino’s terminal handler license. These matters are currently pending.

“The IGB takes all allegations of wrongdoing by its licensees seriously,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “The IGB works closely with all of its federal, state and local law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity and safety of gaming in Illinois.”

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations, in conjunction with the Illinois Gaming Board, continues to investigate the allegations. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police-Statewide Gaming Command at (312) 814-4700.

