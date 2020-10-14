Illinois State Police Adopts Illinois Association Of The Chiefs Of Police And NAACP's Ten Shared Principles Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11, adopted the “Ten Shared Principles” of the Illinois Association of the Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the National Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) at the NAACP office in Peoria. On March 22, 2018, the NAACP Illinois State Conference and the IACP agreed to share a set of principles designed to build mutual trust between law enforcement and the community. ISP District 11 Commander, Captain Mark Doiron joined the effort and adopted these “Ten Shared Principles." Article continues after sponsor message “We are honored to adopt these 10 Shared Principles because it demonstrates ISP’s continued commitment to building relationships and trust within our communities,” stated ISP Commander, Captain Doiron. “Public safety is our number one priority and these 10 Shared Principles will help us continue to expand those efforts,” he concluded. Among those attending this official ceremony were members of the ILACP and NAACP." The Ten Shared Principles Are: We value the life of every person and consider life to be the highest value. All persons should be treated with dignity and respect. This is another foundational value. We reject discrimination toward any person that is based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability or familial status. We endorse the six pillars in the report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. The first pillar is to build and rebuild trust through procedural justice, transparency, accountability, and honest recognition of past and present obstacles. We endorse the four pillars of procedural justice, which are fairness, voice (i.e., an opportunity for citizens and police to believe they are heard), transparency, and impartiality. We endorse the values inherent in community policing, which includes community partnerships involving law enforcement, engagement of police officers with residents outside of interaction specific to enforcement of laws, and problem-solving that is collaborative, not one-sided. We believe that developing strong ongoing relationships between law enforcement and communities of color at the leadership level and street level will be the keys to diminishing and eliminating racial tension We believe that law enforcement and community leaders have a mutual responsibility to encourage all citizens to gain a better understanding and knowledge of the law to assist them in their interactions with law enforcement officers. We support diversity in police departments and in the law enforcement profession. Law enforcement and communities have a mutual responsibility and should work together to make a concerted effort to recruit diverse police departments. We believe de-escalation training should be required to ensure the safety of community members and officers. We endorse using de-escalation tactics to reduce the potential for confrontations that endanger the law enforcement and community members; and the principle that human life should only be taken as a last resort. For more information on the 10 Shared Principles please visit: https://www.ilchiefs.org/shared-principles More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending