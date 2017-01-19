LITCHFIELD - Troopers handled 483 traffic crashes throughout the counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun. District 18 Officers investigated 27 fatal crashes in 2016 which resulted in 27 fatalities.

District 18 officers completed 3016 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections resulting in 498 vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety related violations. There were also 148 overweight citations issued by officers.

Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 340 total alcohol related arrests which include 92 citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. In total, 6,016 citations were issued for FATAL FOUR violations, (92-DUI, 4,573-Speeding, 1,096-Occupant Restraint, and 255-Distracted Driving). Troopers also made 593 criminal arrest throughout the year.

District 18 personnel presented/assisted in 219 Safety Education Programs to various schools, business, civic organizations and State of Illinois functions. The topics covered during these presentations were Alcohol Awareness, Seatbelt/Child Restraint Safety, Distracted Driving, Computer Crimes/Internet Safety, School Bullying, Rules of the Road and various other public safety topics.

District 18 Troopers urge motorists to use extreme caution when approaching stopped emergency vehicles, IDOT trucks and tow trucks. Be on the lookout for stationary authorized emergency vehicles with their lights activated on the roadways. Authorized emergency vehicles include police, fire, EMS, and other emergency vehicles. It is the law to proceed with due caution, change lanes if possible, and reduce your speed. If you see red, blue or yellow oscillating lights, move over and slow down. District 18 Troopers issued 26 citations to motorists who violated Scott’s Law (Move Over Law).

Our goals are simple, reduce fatalities and make Illinois roadways safer through education and increased enforcement. One driving fatality is one too many and Illinois State Police Officers are committed to driving zero fatalities to a reality.

