SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum (ISM) today announced its new museum store, the Shop, will open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 20 on the first floor of its Springfield headquarters at 502 S. Spring St.

The Shop at the Illinois State Museum features products made by Illinois-based creators and products developed from the Museum’s collection. Featured products include STEAM-based children’s activities, apparel, toys, gifts, Illinois-themed souvenirs, and delicious specialty foods.

The Illinois State Museum Society owns and operates the Shop to secure funds for Museum programs and research. And since 1952, the Illinois State Museum and Society have enjoyed a viable public-private partnership that affords the Museum the financial resources and advisory support to further its mission.

“The opening of the Shop is an important moment in the ISM’s return to operations since the government shutdown in 2015. Museumgoers love to visit a museum shop during their visit, and almost daily people have asked when it’s opening. We can finally say now,” said Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko.

“This moment is also a great reflection of the importance of public-private partnerships. The Illinois State Museum Society is making this Shop opening possible,” she added. “The proceeds will support museum programming, exhibits, and so much more. It’s one of the many ways the Society helps the ISM meet its mission and potential.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re incredibly grateful to long-time Illinois State Museum supporter and noted conservationist Dr. George B. Rabb for affording us the opportunity to open a new retail store through a testamentary gift,” said Illinois State Museum Society Board Chair Cinda Klickna. “This gift has allowed us to continue our mission to support the Museum. And the Society is beyond thrilled to open the Shop and share it with the community providing them with the chance to shop local and with a purpose.”

The Illinois State Museum will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for Illinois State Museum Society members from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The Museum also invites members of the media to attend. At that time, guests will have an opportunity to preview the Shop before its public opening.

The ISM invites the public to celebrate the Shop’s opening and enjoy a cozy family event in their flannel and fleece pajamas at the Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. The event will feature games, live animals, storytelling, and fall-themed STEAM challenges. Additionally, Museum guests who visit the Shop in their flannel and fleece will receive 20% off their in-store purchase to celebrate the grand opening.

About the Illinois State Museum



Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum (ISM) is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois’ past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience. For more information, visit illinoisstatemuseum.org.

About the Illinois State Museum Society



The Illinois State Museum Society is a private, not-for-profit organization founded in 1952 to promote the programs and welfare of the Illinois State Museum. The Society, with a membership over 600 individuals, was founded to provide opportunities for persons or organizations interested in fostering research and educational efforts in the arts, sciences, and natural history.

More like this: