SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the Illinois State Museum (ISM) today announced the closure of its flagship facility in Springfield as well as its Research and Collections Center, also located in Springfield, Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown and the Lockport Gallery in Lockport. All affiliated locations will remain closed until further notice.

“What our patrons love most about our facilities – the opportunity to interact exhibits, patrons and staff – also is of greatest concern at this time,” said Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko. “We know this decision is the best course of action to ensure the safety of patrons who visit our facilities as well as our dedicated staff.”

The ISM will work with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Pritzker Administration to assess the optimal time to reopen facilities.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/. You also may contact the IDPH at DPH.SICK@Illinois.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that promotes discovery, lifelong learning, and stewardship of the natural and cultural heritage of Illinois. The Museum is headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport. To learn more, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

