Illinois State Fire Marshal Honors Collinsville Firefighters

COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville Firefighter Colin Fuhrmann was awarded the Medal of Valor by the Illinois State Fire Marshal for his actions taken on January 4, 2021. Facing mortal danger Firefighter Fuhrmann demonstrated courage and dedication despite the risk presented to him in order to take lifesaving actions for the resident of the home.

Also recognized for their excellence and professionalism in service during the same fire was Firefighters Lieutenant Frank Arnold, Lieutenant Chris Castens, Firefighter David Badgett, Firefighter John Canull, Firefighter Eric Freeman, Firefighter Daniel Gulledge, Firefighter Justin Verner, and Firefighter Jim Wilderman, of the Collinsville Fire Department, who received the Firefighter Excellence Unit Citation Award.

The recognition came as a result of the heroic action of a group of Collinsville Firefighters on January 4, 2021. At 11:57 p.m. the department received a call of a fire in an apartment. The shift on duty responded quickly to the call and upon arrival was informed by dispatch that a Collinsville Police Officer on the scene believed there was an individual still in the building.

Given this information Firefighter Fuhrmann headed up to the second floor with Acting Lieutenant Gulledge behind him with a hose. While heading to the second floor the hose got tangled and knowing there was a person still on the second-floor Firefighter Fuhrmann continued without the hose risking his own safety.

Since there was a search and rescue happening Lt. Castens and Firefighter Wilderman went up the back stairs to a second-floor landing to assist with removing the victim if needed. Entering the room, Firefighter Fuhrman following his training began searching the room. He found a contents fire in the bedroom upon entering and soon after found the resident on the floor in a closet and called that he had a victim.