SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White alerted customers to visit the office’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com to check if certain facilities are closed due to dangerous weather conditions on Friday, Feb. 9. Updates on closures will be posted on the website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

In addition, White announced that all offices and facilities regularly open Monday through Friday will be closed Monday, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, while facilities with operating days of Tuesday through Saturday will be closed on Sat., Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and Presidents’ Day.

All Monday through Friday Driver Services facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20, and all Tuesday through Saturday facilities will open Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20.

To locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation, please visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Individuals can also change an address, register to become an organ/tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

