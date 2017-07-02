Secretary of State Jesse WhiteSPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017, in observance of Independence Day.

All Secretary of State offices and facilities will be open for business on Wednesday, July 5th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

