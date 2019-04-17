EDWARDSVILLE - Warm N Cozy Quilting, a client of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has won the 2019 “Illinois Family-Owned Small Business of the Year” award from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

The SBA annually honors small businesses and small business advocates nationally, who are creating 21st-century jobs, driving innovation and increasing America’s global competitiveness. Warm N Cozy Quilting is a family business located on South Main St. in Columbia, and run by the mother and daughter team of Debbie Chitty and Danielle Cyvas.

SBA Administrator Linda McMahon, in announcing this year’s Small Business of the Year recipients, has invited the winners from all 50 states to Washington, D.C on May 5-6, where the 2019 National Small Business Person of the Year will be named.

Warm N Cozy Quilting offers fabrics, machine quilting services, classes, the Quilts of Valor group and more. It focuses on building relationships and supporting its customers and community.

With its late 2018 expansion, the shop has become a HandiQuilter longarm machine retailer. It is also offering more fabrics, classes, additional services like sewing days, and an area for their Quilts of Valor group to create quilts for veterans.

“We are here to improve the lives of our customers and our community,” Cyvas said. “We are focused on helping and impacting others in a positive way. One way we give back is by supporting our local veterans by being a certified Quilts of Valor (QOV) shop. In the two years we have supported QOV, our group has had the privilege of awarding 100 quilts to our veterans.”

“The SBDC strives on building relationships with entrepreneurs and existing small business owners,” said SBDC Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May. “We are honored to share this fantastic news on Warm N Cozy’s success.

“The SBDC is extremely proud of Debbie and Danielle. They work hard to meet their customers’ needs, and this recognition shows that they are doing things properly. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow.”

Contact Warm N Cozy Quilting at 618-719-2565. For more information, visit warmncozyquilting.com/, and connect via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Warm N Cozy Quilting, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at 618-650-2929.

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality.?As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.?It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

