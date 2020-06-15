



MASCOUTAH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 158/177 between County Road and the Junction of IL 158 and IL 177 will be restricted to one lane beginning on Thursday, June 18, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by the end of the July 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.