GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday with weather permitting, Illinois Route 111 from Ingham Lane to Bethany Lane in Godfrey in Madison County will be closed for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. and continuing until Friday, June 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

IDOT said a marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT said. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment."

