ROXANA - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 111 will be closed to all traffic between Madison Avenue/Hawthorne Street and Rand Avenue in Roxana beginning at 7:00 a.m until 7:00 p.m on Saturday, April 27, 2019. This closure is needed to perform work on an overhead pipe bridge for the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

A marked detour will be implemented utilizing Hawthorne Street, Illinois Route 3, and Illinois Route 143 to circumvent the closure. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GetiingAroundIllinois.com.

