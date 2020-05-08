PONTOON BEACH - The crash at Illinois Route 111 and Schoolhouse Road in Pontoon Beach early Friday morning turned out to be a fatal accident.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said tragically, the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the crash lost his life. The Madison County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Modrusic expressed sincere condolences to the family members of the man who died in the crash.

“You driving down the road with your whole life ahead of you and something like this tragically happens,” he said. “Any time someone loses their life in a crash, they are someone’s child, father, friend or loved one and it is devastating. Our hearts go out to the family and everybody involved.”

Pontoon Beach Police Sgt. Rich Schardan is leading the investigation, Chief Modrusic said.

The call to police came in at 6:14 a.m. The accident involved a Honda passenger car and a 2014 Mac Trash Truck. When officers arrived the man driving the Honda was found deceased, Modrusic said. No other information was yet released about the crash because details are still being assimilated.

The scene of the accident was cleared at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

“We are still working all angles to see what caused the accident,” the chief said.

