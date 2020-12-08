ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced intermittent lane closures on Illinois 100 between Alton and Lockhaven Road beginning on Monday, December 7, 2020, weather permitting. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is necessary to make guardrail repairs and is expected to be completed by June 2021.

Drivers may experience minor delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Lovewell Fencing out of Davenport, IA.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.