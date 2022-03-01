SANGAMON COUNTY - On March 7, Illinois residents will have the opportunity to learn about the risks faced by property owners and rural communities along the proposed path of the Navigator CO2 Pipeline. Navigator CO2 Ventures, a Texas-based company with experience in the development of oil pipelines, wants to transport high-pressure, liquified CO2 from industry clients across South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa to a predetermined location in Christian County, Illinois. The proposed pipeline will pass through 13 Illinois counties, including Hancock, Adams, McDonough, Henry, Knox, Fulton, Schuyler, Brown, Pike, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon, and Christian. The 1,300-mile-long CO2 pipeline is among the first of many expected to be proposed across the Midwest as part of a developing technology called carbon capture and storage.



Despite very little public education on the proposed pipeline, representatives from Navigator CO2 Ventures will soon approach landowners in the path of the proposed pipeline to request a voluntary easement for their property. If landowners sign these voluntary easements now, they are waiving their rights for the future. To educate landowners and the public about the risks associated with the Navigator CO2 Pipeline, the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines is hosting an informational meeting on Monday, March 7, to review pipeline safety risks, property value concerns for landowners, lowered crop productivity, and eminent domain.



WHAT: This information session hosted by the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines will address concerns about safety, crop damage, eminent domain, landowner rights and more for landowners, local officials, agencies, emergency responders, and community members that are concerned about the proposed Navigator CO2 Pipeline.



WHEN: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM

WHERE: Virtual meeting—participants can register at bit.ly/CO2pipeline.



WHO:

Joyce Blumenshine, Co-Moderator, Sierra Club Illinois

Pamela Richart, Co-Moderator, Eco-Justice Collaborative

Jessica Wiskus, Iowa Landowner in Navigator’s Corridor

Paul Blackburn, Attorney, Bold Alliance

John Albers, Attorney and Consultant

