Illinois Resident Confirmed To Have Infection Matching Wisconsin Outbreak

Elizabethkingia cases found in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that an Illinois resident diagnosed earlier this year with Elizabethkingia anophelishad the same strain of the bacteria that has been identified as the cause of an ongoing outbreak in Wisconsin and a case diagnosed in Michigan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have been investigating an outbreak of infections caused by a bacteria called Elizabethkingia anophelis, which is usually found in the environment.

“Illinois is working closely with the CDC and Wisconsin and Michigan health officials to investigate this outbreak and develop ways to prevent additional infections,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “IDPH will continue to coordinate with hospitals and health care providers to quickly identify and report cases ofElizabethkingia.”

In early February, and again in March, IDPH sent alerts to hospitals requesting they report all cases ofElizabethkingia and save any specimens for possible testing at public health laboratories.

To date, Wisconsin is reporting 57 confirmed cases, including 18 deaths; Michigan is reporting one confirmed cased, including one death; and Illinois is reporting one confirmed case, including one death.

The majority of the infections identified to date have been bloodstream infections, but some patients have hadElizabethkingia isolated from other sites, such as their respiratory systems or joints. The majority of the patients who have had Elizabethkingia infections as part of this outbreak are over age 65, and all have had underlying health conditions. It has not yet been determined whether the deaths associated with this outbreak were caused by the bacterial infection, the patients’ underlying health conditions, or both.

Although Elizabethkingia is a common organism in the environment (water and soil), it rarely causes infections. Health officials are testing samples from a variety of potential sources, including health care products, water sources, and the environment. To date, none of these has been identified as the source of the bacteria.

More information about Elizabethkingia can be found on the CDC website.

