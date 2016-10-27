Nonprofit, online university selects 22 alumni and students to serve as ambassadors to help encourage working adults to further their education

St. Louis - In an effort to further its mission of expanding access to affordable, higher education for adults across the state, WGU Missouri announced the creation of a new Chancellor’s Club, currently made up of 22 students and alumni who will serve as educational ambassadors. These individuals, who were able to better their lives through WGU Missouri, will share information about their own educational experiences with the many adults in Missouri who have earned college credits but haven’t yet finished their degrees.

Chancellor’s Club members were chosen based on their exemplary commitment to their school work and community service and represent all four of WGU Missouri’s colleges, which include Information Technology, Nursing and Healthcare, Business and Teaching Education. They attend events, conferences and education fairs around the state on behalf of WGU Missouri and have the opportunity to network with key business leaders.

Members have completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees at WGU Missouri – some graduating as recently as June – and some of these students are currently enrolled in one of WGU Missouri’s master’s programs. Like the 755,000 Missourians who have some college credits but no degree, Chancellor’s Club members are working adults who have experienced many unexpected hardships that have prevented them from earning a degree earlier in their lives. These challenges include unexpected health issues, caring for family members, loss of family members and raising children while working full-time.

The full list of Chancellor’s Club members includes the following:

Steve Brewer - Oakville, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

- Oakville, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Sherri Brown - Kansas City, Mo., Master of Science in Nursing Education

- Kansas City, Mo., Master of Science in Nursing Education Susan Cannon - Climax Springs, Mo., Master of Arts in Mathematics Education

- Climax Springs, Mo., Master of Arts in Mathematics Education Cynthia M. Cox - Cape Girardeau, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Nursing (working toward MSN)

- Cape Girardeau, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Nursing (working toward MSN) Leon A. Cretel - Pleasant Hill, Mo., Master of Business Administration & Bachelor of Science in Business Management

- Pleasant Hill, Mo., Master of Business Administration & Bachelor of Science in Business Management Justine Eubanks - Owensville, Mo., Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies

- Owensville, Mo., Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies Caroline Ginn - Chesterfield, Mo., Master of Science, Nursing Leadership

- Chesterfield, Mo., Master of Science, Nursing Leadership Kayla Hayden - Butler, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Nursing

- Butler, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Nursing Arnold Hogue – Normandy, Mo.; Bachelor of Science in Business Management

– Normandy, Mo.; Bachelor of Science in Business Management Irene Hollandsworth - Linn, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

- Linn, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Michael Johnson - Moberly, Mo., Master of Business Administration – Management & Strategy

- Moberly, Mo., Master of Business Administration – Management & Strategy Janine Lange - Imperial, Mo., Master of Science, Nursing Leadership

- Imperial, Mo., Master of Science, Nursing Leadership Tom Legens - Seymour, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

- Seymour, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Kenneth McKenzie - Thayer, Mo., Master of Business Administration

- Thayer, Mo., Master of Business Administration Kathryn Phillips - Granby, Mo., Master of Science in Nursing Education

- Granby, Mo., Master of Science in Nursing Education Inja Reddy - Fenton, Mo., Master of Business Administration

- Fenton, Mo., Master of Business Administration Christina Sadowski-Shaw - Columbia, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Nursing

- Columbia, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Nursing Amanda Selby - Novinger, Mo., Master of Science in Management & Leadership

- Novinger, Mo., Master of Science in Management & Leadership Kirstie Terry – Lee’s Summit, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

– Lee’s Summit, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Paulette Wallis - Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Master of Science in Nursing – Education

- Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Master of Science in Nursing – Education Chris Weber - St. Peters, Mo., Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

“The students and alumni we selected for our new Chancellor’s Club have invested countless hours to earn their degrees, advance their careers and build better lives for their families,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “What better way to show working adults who are considering going back to school that they can accomplish their education aspirations than to have these wonderful role models who have experienced their same struggles but have been able to find success through WGU Missouri.”

Article continues after sponsor message

WGU Missouri, the state affiliate of Western Governors University, is a nonprofit online university established by the state. WGU Missouri’s competency-based learning model allows students to learn at their own pace. Rather than spending time in classes with set schedules, students can move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. As a result, many students are able to accelerate their time to degree completion – with the average time to a bachelor’s degree less than three years.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members serve as mentors, working one-on-one with students, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

More information is available at missouri.wgu.edu or by calling 855.948.8493.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

More like this: