illinois - Based on results reported so far, it is clear Will County Board Member Mike Fricilone will win Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District Republican Primary by defeating two challengers, including Nazi Arthur Jones. Just two weeks ago, the ILGOP made an unprecedented move to endorse Fricilone in the open primary, condemn Arthur Jones, and launch an ad campaign to expose him as a Nazi, racist, and anti-semite.

ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement in response to Jones’ defeat:

“I promised that the Illinois Republican Party would do everything in its’ power to defeat Nazi Arthur Jones. And we did. Because many folks go to the polls and simply choose a familiar name in down ballot races, the ILGOP was committed to deploying resources to educate voters on Jones’ heinous views. We were successful in doing that, and hopefully now Arthur Jones has gotten the message that he does not represent our values and has no place in the Republican Party.

I applaud Mike Fricilone for his strong victory tonight and for his willingness to stand up and take on Nazi Arthur Jones. Mike is a tremendous candidate who will wage a strong campaign in the general election. We look forward to helping him defeat Congressman Lipinski or extreme liberal Marie Newman.”

