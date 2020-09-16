SPRINGFIELD - Today, Illinois Congressmen John Shimkus, Adam Kinzinger, Rodney Davis, Mike Bost, and Darin LaHood released the following statement opposing the retention of Justice Thomas Kilbride of the 3rd Judicial District on the Illinois Supreme Court:

“We strongly urge the voters of the third judicial district to Vote No on the retention of Justice Thomas Kilbride because he is bought and paid for by Mike Madigan and the Democratic political machine.

Speaker Michael Madigan and his allies funneled millions to Kilbride’s campaigns, both in his election in 2000 and his retention in 2010. Kilbride has provided quite the return for Madigan - he was the deciding vote and wrote the decision striking down the Fair Maps amendment in 2016. The vote upheld Madigan’s gerrymandered maps and ignored the will of nearly 600,000 Illinoisans who signed a petition in support of nonpartisan redistricting. The people of Illinois deserve an honest and impartial Supreme Court, not one controlled by Mike Madigan.”

