Site Selection magazine names Illinois amid top states for new and expanding facilities

CHICAGO – Site Selection magazine has announced the 2016 Governor’s Cup winners with Illinois coming in at number three. The recognition is awarded to states with the most qualifying new and expanded facilities per capita.

“Illinois has the best location and the hardest working people of any state in the country, and this honor illustrates job creators want to utilize our strengths,” said Governor Bruce Rauner. “Implementing common-sense changes like freezing property taxes and improving our workers’ compensation system will help attract even more job creators to our state and push Illinois to the top of this list next year.”

Illinois had 434 projects over the course of the year, coming in behind only Texas and Ohio. All of Illinois’ border states missed the top of the list including Indiana and Wisconsin.

“The state’s renewed effort to attract new investment and create well-paying jobs is seeing results,” said Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy. “We will continue to work with businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the state to create an environment that allows for greater growth and opportunity.”

In addition, the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois metro area received the top ranking in Tier 1 new and expanded facilities with 424 projects. Tier 1 cities include metro areas with populations over 1 million. The second closest metro area, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, came in with just over half the number of projects – 231.

“Illinois is surrounded by states that have rolled out welcome mats, yet companies still believe in Illinois and what we have to offer. That is more evident than ever,” said Intersect Illinois President Andria Winters. “This recognition is a reminder of the potential we have as a state to recruit businesses from across country and around the world if we continue to facilitate a more business-friendly environment.”

Details about the study:

Site Selection’s Conway Projects Database focuses on new corporate facility projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations and logistics sites, among others. It does not track retail and government projects, or schools and hospitals. New facilities and expansions included in the analyses must meet at least one of three criteria: (a) involve a capital investment of at least US$1 million, (b) create at least 20 new jobs or (c) add at least 20,000 sq. ft. (1,858 sq. m.) of new floor area.