



SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 98 new deaths and 2,049 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including three in Madison County.

The Madison County deaths announced were two males in their 70s and one male in his 80s. The COVID-19 related death of a male in his 80s from St. Clair County was also announced.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 35,108 cases, including 1,565 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 5 females 80s, 16 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 female 60s

- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

