SPRINGFIELD – Prisoners aren’t getting the access to mental health services they deserve under the state’s constitution, according to a new report.

An independent court monitor recently found the same lack of mental health care access in Illinois prisons a previous ruling found unconstitutional five years earlier.

Over 42% of prisoners have a mental illness, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections, as reported by the Southern Illinoisan.

But they aren’t receiving adequate care.

Areas of failure found in the first ruling include treatment for prisoners placed on mental health crisis watch, those in segregation, and those prescribed psychotropic medication. Lack of staff and treatment plans and evaluation were also listed.

