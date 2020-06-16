HOFFMAN ESTATES- In last week’s Mega Millions drawing, over 62,000 Illinois Lottery players took home prizes ranging from $2 to $20,000.

The largest Mega Millions prize won in Illinois last week was $20,000 in the Tuesday, June 9 drawing. This winning prize was won by an Illinois Lottery website player in Hoffman Estates.

Two lucky players also took home a $10,000 prize each in the June 9 drawing. One of the winning tickets was sold at Freeburg Liquor in Freeburg and the other winner was an Illinois Lottery app player in Sycamore.

In the June 12 Mega Millions drawing, another $10,000 winning ticket was sold at Casey’s in Westville.

The $410 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in Arizona in the Tuesday, June 9 drawing. The jackpot is now at $22 million, with a cash option of $17.2 million. The next prize draw is at 10 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, June 16.

Illinois residents who are 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions tickets on the Illinois Lottery mobile app and online on the Illinois Lottery website.

