CHICAGO- In last week’s Mega Millions drawings, over 62,000 Illinois Lottery players took home prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000.

The largest Mega Millions prize won in Illinois last week was $10,000 on the May 26 draw, this winning ticket was sold at Hickory Hills BP in Hickory Hills.

As Illinois residents adhere to the ‘stay-at-home’ order, more Illinois Lottery players are playing online and through the app. In total, online players won more than $95,000 in last week’s drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently the largest jackpot in the world with an estimated $336 million prize, with a cash option of $265.6 million, eclipsing the next biggest lottery offers in Europe, North America, and Australia. The next prize draw is at 10 p.m. (CT) on Friday, May 29.

Illinois residents who are 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions tickets on the Illinois Lottery mobile app and online on the Illinois Lottery website.

