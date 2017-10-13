STREATOR - Illinois OSHA is pleased to announce that Teleweld, Inc. is the latest worksite to be recognized for its achievements in occupational safety and health. After completing the Illinois On-site Consultation Program, the railroad manufacturing company earned entry into the national Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP).

“Teleweld has proven that it is dedicated to workplace safety,” said Illinois OSHA Division Manager Ben Noven. “They have an excellent injury prevention program, which should serve as an example for other businesses across the State.”

Teleweld, Inc. has seven employees who work with management to ensure that safety and health is the utmost priority while performing job duties. The welding contractor is a leader in the Railroad Maintenance of Way Equipment and has been in operation since 1939.

“This is very exciting for the company and we want to thank current and past employees who helped achieve SHARP certification. Everyone worked very hard and we will strive to make continued improvement to ensure the safety of our employees,” said Mike Supergan, President of Teleweld, Inc.

Illinois OSHA, a division within the Illinois Department of Labor, offers free and confidential safety and health onsite consultations for employers with up to 500 employees. After meeting certain requirements, employers can earn SHARP status, which exempts them from routine OSHA inspections during the period that the SHARP certification is valid. To schedule a consultation, contact Illinois OSHA at 1-800-972-4216 or visit https://www.illinois.gov/idol/Laws-Rules/safety/Consultation/Pages/Consultaiton-Visit-Request.aspx

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. IDOL can also be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

