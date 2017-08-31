SPRINGFIELD - Seven Illinois National Guard Airmen and one C-130 cargo airplane from the 182nd Airlift Wing will depart for Dallas, Texas today.

The Airmen are expected to support the federal Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery effort for the next 3-4 days.

Members of the media who wish to report on the departure should be at the wing, 2416 S. Falcon Blvd., Peoria, Illinois 61607 by 10:45 a.m.

"I'm proud that we are able to play a part in supporting the nation and the people of Texas," said Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard.

The aircraft is capable of transporting personnel and relief supplies in and out of Texas from across the country.

