EDWARDSVILLE - Approximately 35 Airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard's Springfield-based 183nd Wing, Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing and the 126th Air Refueling Wing on Scott Air Force Base who were performing hurricane relief missions in Puerto Rico returned to Illinois last night (Dec. 14) aboard one of the 126th Air Refueling Wing's KC-135 aircraft.

Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, and Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air of the Illinois National Guard welcomed the Airmen back to Illinois as the disembarked the aircraft at Scott.

About 20 of the Airmen were from Springfield's 183rd Wing, about 10 from Peoria's 182nd Airlift Wing and the remainder from the 126th Air Refueling Wing. They had been performing security and services missions in Puerto Rico for a little over a month. The redeployment reduces the Illinois National Guard's hurricane relief mission in Puerto Rico to five civil engineers from the 126th Air Refueling Wing.

The Airmen from Springfield and Peoria were bused back to their home stations last night and early this morning where they were released to their families.

For more information call the Public Affairs Office at 217-761-3569.

