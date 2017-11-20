TROY - The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) is partnering with the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce to promote Small Business Saturday on November 25.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses for their significant roles in the community. It comes at a time where shoppers can make their holiday purchases, while supporting local merchants.

The two organizations will kick off the day by inviting the community to purchase breakfast at Chef Gultzer’s Butterfly Patio, 904 Edwardsville Road in Troy. Passport books will be distributed, and they can be used to collect stamps from various local businesses.

A few of the participating Troy businesses include:

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is an opportunity for the community to get out and support business owners” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director. “Agencies and organizations that work with the public are encouraged to invite their members, as well as business-building and networking groups.”

The Kickoff Breakfast is a great way to “fuel up” before shopping at traditional local establishments or new ones. The only cost is the purchase of a good breakfast to support Chef Gutzler’s Butterfly Patio. For details and to register, click events.r20.constantcontact.com. The breakfast starts at 9 a.m. the day of the event.

After breakfast, participants will enjoy deals at each participating shop or restaurant. Don’t forget to post and share your shopping adventure with the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE and Troy/Maryille/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber on their respective Facebook pages.

The IL SBDC for the Metro East assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

More like this: