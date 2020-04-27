ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Metro East Area Labor Council has a meaningful “Snacks To Go Fundraiser” underway for healthcare workers.

The Metro East Area Labor Council has asked for help for the healthcare workers on the front lines fighting the COVID 19 Pandemic.

“We are raising money to provide these doctors, physician assistants, nurses, and support staff with grab and go snacks while they are working tirelessly to defeat this virus,” the Labor Council said in a statement. “You can help by making a monetary donation to any of the three Illinois Metro East Area Labor Councils listed below. Monetary donations can be received from April 27-May 8, 2020, and may be extended if needed. They can also be taken at the curb side collection dates below.

"A total of 100 percent of the proceeds will be used to shop at area union grocery stores to purchase fresh fruit, energy bars, cookies, and other snacks for our healthcare workers during their long, exhausting shifts.”

"These workers are exhausted and often don't have enough time to have a proper lunch break," said Nick Dodson, a spokesperson for the United Way in St. Louis. "Help us help our healthcare workers have the energy they need to be successful as they fight this pandemic. It is a tangible way to help our healthcare workers fighting the pandemic and I think it might be the first of its kind in the country."



Items to be donated: (Single serving or individually wrapped)

Cookies, protein bars, chocolate, bottle water, peanut pack, granola bars, gum/candy, Gatorade drink packets, trail mix, dried fruit and potato chips.

Online donations can be made on our Go Fund Me Page:

https://gofundme.com/f/AFL-CIO-snacks-to-goto-fight-covid-19

Article continues after sponsor message

You can also drop off individually wrapped non-perishable snacks at two curbside locations:

April 28, April 30, and May 5, 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:

Machinists Union Hall Lodge 660, 161 N. Shamrock St., East Alton, IL 62024

or at

Laborers Union Hall Local 459, 100 N. 17th Street, Belleville, IL 62226

Or mail:

Greater Madison County Federation of Labor Southwestern Illinois Building Trades

2-A Meadow Heights Professional Park, Collinsville, IL., 62234

Greater Madison County Federation of Labor Defense Fund

161 N. Shamrock St., East Alton, IL., 62024

Southwest Illinois Central Labor Council Workers Relief Fund

P.O. Box 8091 Belleville, IL., 62222



Contact (618) 259-8558 or (618) 340-8300 for more information.

A special thanks was issued to United Way Labor Community Services Liaisons in the project.

More like this: