SPRINGFIELD - As the House of Representatives cancel another planned day of continuous session, more than 40 mayors penned an op-ed urging lawmakers to pass the GOP Leaders stopgap budget proposal and education budget. This is an excerpt of the op-ed that was published this morning in the State Journal-Register: As the Illinois General Assembly departed Springfield on May 31 without passing a budget, we now face a very uncertain future that affects not only our government, but more importantly, our citizens.As this budget stalemate continues, we need a plan to ensure funding for schools and local government until a comprehensive budget resolution can be reached. […] as of today, schools around the state have received no appropriation for state funding for this upcoming school year. Without this appropriation, schools are left in the precarious position of trying to figure out how to fill the hole the state budget dollars has left. […] Thankfully, a bill introduced in Springfield by State Rep. Jim Durkin and State Sen. Christine Radogno will fund early childhood, elementary and secondary education for the upcoming school year and ensure our schools open on time this fall. Unlike previously floated education plans, this proposal is fully funded and would not require any additional revenues or add to the state's ever-increasing bill backlog. Additionally, the bill contains a hold-harmless provision which ensures that any school which would have lost dollars under the current funding formula will at least receive the same amount as they did last year. […] Another bill introduced by leaders Durkin and Radogno serves as a bridge to keep government functioning and protects public health, welfare and safety. As mayors, it is critically important that we have much-needed funding to address our local infrastructure needs. This fully funded stopgap budget funds the state's full road construction program in Fiscal Year 2017, including bridge repair and local government road allocations, which are funded predominantly out of motor fuel tax funds and vehicle registration fees. […] This common-sense plan serves as a bridge that allows schools to open, protects public safety and avoids a government shutdown. This plan is fiscally prudent and fully-funded, contrary to the numerous unfunded, out-of- balance spending plans we've seen come out of the legislature this session. Full List of Mayors: Steve Chirico Mayor-City of Naperville Dale Adams Mayor-Village of Rockton Jim Ardis Mayor-City of Peoria Liandro Arellano, Jr. Mayor-City of Dixon Frank Bart Mayor-Village of Wauconda Tim Baldermann Mayor-Village of New Lenox Dale Berman President-Village of North Aurora Terry Blakeman President-Village of Ashland Elizabeth Brandt Mayor-Village of Lincolnshire Kevin Burns Mayor-City of Geneva Mike Chamberlain Mayor-City of Belvidere Michael Einhorn President-Village of Crete Nina Epstein Mayor-City of Kankakee Dane Flesner Mayor-City of Mount Sterling Gary Golinski Mayor-City of Yorkville Jerry Gunn President-Village of Camp Point B.J. Hackler Mayor-Village of Saint Joseph Rich Hill Mayor-Village of Round Lake Beach Mike James Mayor-Village of Downs Kevin Klute President-Village of Port Byron Rick Lack Mayor-City of Colona Lawrence Levin President-Village of Glencoe Daryl Lindberg Mayor-City of Loves Park Robert Loy Mayor-Village of Winthrop Harbor Joseph Mancino Mayor-Village of Hawthorne Woods Dominic Marturano Mayor-Village of Lindenhurst Michael McCormick President-Village of Godfrey Martin McLaughlin President-Village of Barrington Hills Ron Mool Mayor-City of El Paso Kyle Moore Mayor-City of Quincy Steve Morley Mayor-City of Elmhurst Larry Morrissey Mayor-City of Rockford Martha Neitzel Mayor-City of Lincoln Ruben Pineda Mayor-City of West Chicago Scott Raes Mayor-City of Moline Ray Rogina Mayor-City of St. Charles Bob Russell Mayor-City of Pontiac Frank Soto President-Village of Bensenville Barb Stamer Mayor-City of Auburn John Thodos Mayor-City of East Moline Sean Widener President-Village of Mahomet Ken Williams Mayor-City of Oregon Jeff Bloemker Mayor-City of Effingham