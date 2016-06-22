SPRINGFIELD - As the House of Representatives cancel another planned day of continuous session, more than 40 mayors penned an op-ed urging lawmakers to pass the GOP Leaders stopgap budget proposal and education budget.

This is an excerpt of the op-ed that was published this morning in the State Journal-Register:

As the Illinois General Assembly departed Springfield on May 31 without passing a budget, we now face a very uncertain future that affects not only our government, but more importantly, our citizens.As this budget stalemate continues, we need a plan to ensure funding for schools and local government until a comprehensive budget resolution can be reached.

[…] as of today, schools around the state have received no appropriation for state funding for this upcoming school year. Without this appropriation, schools are left in the precarious position of trying to figure out how to fill the hole the state budget dollars has left. […]

Thankfully, a bill introduced in Springfield by State Rep. Jim Durkin and State Sen. Christine Radogno will fund early childhood, elementary and secondary education for the upcoming school year and ensure our schools open on time this fall. Unlike previously floated education plans, this proposal is fully funded and would not require any additional revenues or add to the state's ever-increasing bill backlog. Additionally, the bill contains a hold-harmless provision which ensures that any school which would have lost dollars under the current funding formula will at least receive the same amount as they did last year. […]

Another bill  introduced by leaders Durkin and Radogno serves as a bridge to keep government functioning and protects public health, welfare and safety. As mayors, it is critically important that we have much-needed funding to address our local infrastructure needs. This fully funded stopgap budget funds the state's full road construction program in Fiscal Year 2017, including bridge repair and local government road allocations, which are funded predominantly out of motor fuel tax funds and vehicle registration fees. […]

This common-sense plan serves as a bridge that allows schools to open, protects public safety and avoids a government shutdown. This plan is fiscally prudent and fully-funded, contrary to the numerous unfunded, out-of- balance spending plans we've seen come out of the legislature this session.

 

Full List of Mayors:

Steve Chirico

Mayor-City of Naperville

 

Dale Adams

Mayor-Village of Rockton

 

Jim Ardis

Mayor-City of Peoria

 

Liandro Arellano, Jr.

Mayor-City of Dixon

 

Frank Bart

Mayor-Village of Wauconda

 

Tim Baldermann

Mayor-Village of New Lenox

 

Dale Berman

President-Village of North Aurora

 

Terry Blakeman

President-Village of Ashland

 

Elizabeth Brandt

Mayor-Village of Lincolnshire

 

Kevin Burns

Mayor-City of Geneva

 

Mike Chamberlain

Mayor-City of Belvidere

 

Michael Einhorn

President-Village of Crete

 

Nina Epstein

Mayor-City of Kankakee

 

Dane Flesner

Mayor-City of Mount Sterling

 

Gary Golinski

Mayor-City of Yorkville

 

Jerry Gunn

President-Village of Camp Point

 

B.J. Hackler

Mayor-Village of Saint Joseph

 

Rich Hill

Mayor-Village of Round Lake Beach

 

Mike James

Mayor-Village of Downs

 

Kevin Klute

President-Village of Port Byron

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Rick Lack

Mayor-City of Colona

 

Lawrence Levin

President-Village of Glencoe

 

Daryl Lindberg

Mayor-City of Loves Park

 

Robert Loy

Mayor-Village of Winthrop Harbor

 

Joseph Mancino

Mayor-Village of Hawthorne Woods

 

Dominic Marturano

Mayor-Village of Lindenhurst

 

Michael McCormick

President-Village of Godfrey

 

Martin McLaughlin

President-Village of Barrington Hills

 

Ron Mool

Mayor-City of El Paso

 

Kyle Moore

Mayor-City of Quincy

 

Steve Morley

Mayor-City of Elmhurst

 

Larry Morrissey

Mayor-City of Rockford

 

Martha Neitzel

Mayor-City of Lincoln

 

Ruben Pineda

Mayor-City of West Chicago

 

Scott Raes

Mayor-City of Moline

 

Ray Rogina

Mayor-City of St. Charles

 

Bob Russell

Mayor-City of Pontiac

 

Frank Soto

President-Village of Bensenville

 

Barb Stamer

Mayor-City of Auburn

 

John Thodos

Mayor-City of East Moline

 

Sean Widener

President-Village of Mahomet

 

Ken Williams

Mayor-City of Oregon

 

Jeff Bloemker

Mayor-City of Effingham

