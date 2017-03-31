COLLINSVILLE - Randal L. Mamino, 49, of Collinsville, Illinois, was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today. Mamino pled guilty to this offense on December 12, 2016.

Records filed in court established that in April 2016, Mamino removed a 12-gauge shotgun from his mother’s residence in Collinsville. This shotgun belonged to Mamino’s brother, who was storing it at their mother’s residence. After removing the shotgun, Mamino transported it to a pawnshop in Collinsville and sold it for approximately $90. When Mamino was later arrested, he admitted to knowingly taking the firearm from his mother’s residence and selling it to a pawn shop. Mamino further acknowledged that he was convicted of a felony offense prior to these actions and knew he was not permitted to possess a firearm.

The investigation was conducted by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak.

