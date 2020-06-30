Chicago - The Illinois Lottery today announced that four of its claim centers will re-open on July 1.

“As Illinois continues to re-open, we are once again opening our doors to our players,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays. “We are looking forward to giving our players the opportunity to visit one of our claim centers and process their lottery prizes in person.”

Players will continue to have the ability to claim their prize through the mail as an alternative to claiming it in person.

“We’ve had great success with our mail-in claims process during the past few months and we encourage players to try it, as it is still our preferred method as the State enters Phase IV,” said Mays.

Instructions on how to claim a prize via mail can be found at illinoislottery.com/winning .

The following claim centers will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM:

? Des Plaines - 9511 Harrison Street in Des Plaines, Illinois 60016

? Fairview Heights - 15 Executive Drive in Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208

? Springfield (Lottery Headquarters) - Willard Ice Building (Dept. Of Revenue) 101 West Jefferson Street in Springfield, Illinois 62702

? Rockford - 200 South Wyman in Rockford, Illinois 61101

The Illinois Lottery claim center in the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC), located at 100 West Randolph in Chicago, will remain closed to the public until a later date.

Please note that in observance of Independence Day, the Illinois Lottery claim centers will be closed on Friday July 3rd.

“We expect that there will be a high volume of players visiting our claim centers in the first few weeks and appreciate your patience and understanding as we open again,” said Mays. “We have instituted new protocols to aid in serving as many players as possible in a safe and efficient manner.”

Due to state mandates and social distancing recommendations, the in-person claims process will look a little different than players are used to.

The Lottery will introduce a ‘virtual lobby’ system at each location that will allow players to reserve their place in line using a text capable cell phone. The virtual lobby will allow for players to be in line while waiting in their car or in a designated area.

Here is what players can expect at the claim centers:

? Upon arrival, players will be instructed how to sign-in to the virtual lobby. All players must use the virtual lobby to reserve their place in line.

? Players will then be asked to wait in their car or in a designated waiting area until they receive a text notification that it is their turn to enter the claim center.

In an effort to support the health and safety of both our players and staff, the Lottery has released the following guidelines to its players:

Do

Bring a mask and wear it at all times in the claim center

Bring photo ID and proof of social security number

Bring your signed winning ticket

Bring a charged cell phone to check-in to the virtual lobby

*If a player doesn’t have a cell phone, they will need to check-in with the security guard on duty for instructions

Follow social distancing guidelines

Come to the claim center alone, unless assistance is required

DONT Go to the claim center if you have already claimed your prize via mail

For additional information about this new process and claim center updates, please visit the Illinois Lottery website.

