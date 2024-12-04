CHICAGO – The Illinois Lottery is encouraging responsible gifting this holiday season and reminding players that lottery tickets are for grown-ups – not kids.

The Illinois Lottery is once again joining forces with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) to reintroduce its Gift Responsibly campaign, an effort to remind the public that lottery games are intended exclusively for adults over the age of 18. The joint initiative is meant to reinforce the Illinois Lottery’s ongoing commitment to fostering safe and responsible play while raising awareness about the importance of mindful gifting and gaming this holiday season.

“While lottery tickets may seem like an easy gift idea, they are not suitable for children and can unintentionally expose them to risky gambling behaviors from an early age. The Illinois Lottery encourages players to consider this impact, and the recipient, before adding lottery tickets to holiday stockings,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. “Through our Gift Responsibly campaign, the lottery is working to shift public attitudes and remind families that lottery games are designed to be a responsibly played form of entertainment for adults only.”

The Illinois Lottery joins a network of more than 80 national and international lotteries to promote responsible play during the holiday season. Non-lottery organizations are also participating in the campaign as an effort to increase awareness of the risks of underage gambling.

“ICPG proudly joins the Illinois Lottery in the Gift Responsibly campaign, working together to encourage safe gifting choices,” said Dave Wohl, Executive Director of ICPG. “Through this collaboration, we aim to uplift families by raising awareness of the risks associated with youth gambling. With a unified approach, we're reminding Illinois that safe and responsible choices during the holidays lay the foundation for a positive and healthy future.”

In addition to the Gift Responsibly campaign, the Illinois Lottery promotes responsible play year-round by reminding players to Be Smart, Play Smart®. Players are encouraged to play for fun, not funds, and to set a budget and stick to it.

The Illinois Lottery is also committed to providing players with tools and resources to support positive play. If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). For more information, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

About the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling

ICPG’s mission is to increase public awareness about gambling disorder, provide information and resources related to treatment for those with a gambling disorder and their families, promote research, and develop and implement gambling disordered education and prevention programs in the State of Illinois.

