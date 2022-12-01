CHICAGO - This holiday season, the Illinois Lottery is teaming up with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) to remind players that lottery games are not for kids with the Gift Responsibly Campaign.

The annual holiday campaign, spearheaded by the National Council on Problem Gambling, is designed to increase public awareness of the impact and inappropriateness of giving lottery products as gifts to minors.

“For many, playing the lottery can be a fun and exciting holiday tradition but only if played responsibly - with players who are 18 and older,” said Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery Director. “We are proud to once again join this campaign to help promote responsible play and gift-giving during this holiday season and beyond.”

More than 80 lotteries and community organizations around the globe are participating in the Gift Responsibly campaign this holiday season to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling and the dangers of buying lottery tickets for children.

“According to research, gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks,” said Bill Johnson, ICPG Administrator. “We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Illinois Lottery in their unwavering commitment to not only promote responsible gaming but to combat underage gambling across the state throughout the year.”

In addition to the Gift Responsibly campaign, the Illinois Lottery promotes responsible play year-round by reminding players to Be Smart, Play Smart®. Players are encouraged to play for fun, not funds, and to set a budget and stick to it. For more information on how to gift and game responsibly, please go to the Illinois Lottery website and visit the Responsible Gaming page.

